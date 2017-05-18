Police: Man Assaults Westchester Eque...

Police: Man Assaults Westchester Equestrian Center Co-Worker With Pitchfork

Monday May 15

A worker at the Boulder Brook Equestrian Center in Scarsdale was arrested after allegedly assaulting his co-worker with a pitchfork and broom for "not closing the stable doors behind him." Shortly before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, police were dispatched to the Equestrian Center following a call from a man - later identified as Mario E. Lucas-Gonzalez - who reported that he and his brother were being assaulted by a coworker.

Scarsdale, NY

