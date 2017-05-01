Police Investigate Alleged Footpath M...

Police Investigate Alleged Footpath Masturbator In Scarsdale

18 hrs ago

According to police, at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, April 24, a woman was walking her dog through the footpath between Meadow and Bradford Road in Scarsdale, when she saw a man, halfway down the way, allegedly touching himself inappropriately. The woman described the suspect as a white male in his teens or early 20s, wearing gray shorts - which were pulled down - a gray T-shirt and fluorescent green baseball hat, police said.

