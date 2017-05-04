Police Increase Patrols Following Lewd Incident On Scarsdale Footpath

Scarsdale police have beefed up patrols in certain areas of the village after a man was spotted by a woman while he was allegedly touching himself inappropriately on a footpath. At approximately 4 p.m. on Monday, April 24, a woman was walking her dog through the footpath between Meadow and Bradford Road in Scarsdale, when she saw a man, halfway down the way, allegedly masturbating, according to police.

