Man Makes ATM Withdrawals With Fake Debit Cards, Scarsdale Police Say

Monday May 22 Read more: The Greenburgh Daily Voice

A man who is suspected to have been connected to a series of recent reports of counterfeit ATM withdrawals was arrested by Scarsdale Police. At approximately 2:55 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to Webster Bank locations on East Parkway and Popham Road, where there were reports of two men attempting ATM withdrawals with counterfeit debit cards.

