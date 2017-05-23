Man Makes ATM Withdrawals With Fake Debit Cards, Scarsdale Police Say

A man who is suspected to have been connected to a series of recent reports of counterfeit ATM withdrawals was arrested by Scarsdale Police. At approximately 2:55 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to Webster Bank locations on East Parkway and Popham Road, where there were reports of two men attempting ATM withdrawals with counterfeit debit cards.

