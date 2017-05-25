Love, Greed & Dictatorship Are Headli...

Love, Greed & Dictatorship Are Headlined In New Novel By Westchester Author

If you're looking for a summer read, look no further than "Days of Bossa Nova," a family saga about love, music and greed, set in Sao Paulo. Scarsdale Author Ines Rodrigues grew up in the South American city and worked as a journalist there before landing in New York years ago.

