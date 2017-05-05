Hoff-Barthelson Jazz Music Students Perform in Chase Park 6/4
Students from the Jazz Studies Program of Hoff-Barthelson Music School will perform a program of original and jazz standards in Scarsdale's Chase Park, 32 Chase Road, Scarsdale, on Sunday, June 4, 2017, at 5:00 pm. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will be held at the Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale.
