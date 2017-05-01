Edgemont Native Named New Assistant P...

Edgemont Native Named New Assistant Principal At Ardsley Middle School

The Ardsley Board of Education appointed Goldenberg, who will take over on July 1. Goldenberg replaces current Assistant Principal Stuart Horlacher, who will be taking over as principal at the end of the school year. Goldenberg comes to the district from New York City where she has worked as a literacy coach, a success for all coach and teacher since 2007.

