Early Childhood Music Classes to Hold Open House at Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Parents of children from 3 months to 5 years of age, and their children, are invited to attend an Open House for Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Early Childhood Music Classes on Friday, June 9, 2017, from 10:00 am to noon at the Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. A class demonstration takes place at 10:30 am.

