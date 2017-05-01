Driver Flips Car In Scarsdale With BAC Nearly Triple Limit, Police Say
A man who flipped his car after striking a tree in Scarsdale over the weekend was arrested with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit, Scarsdale Police said. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, police were dispatched to the intersection of Walworth Avenue and Brayton Road, where there were multiple reports of a vehicle roll-over.
