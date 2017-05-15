DreamDry, Spruce & Bond and Pucker Me...

DreamDry, Spruce & Bond and Pucker Merge as Luxury Speed Salon Concept

Hudson Blvd. Group is set to open a new speed service salon concept next month in Scarsdale, N.Y., combining its various beauty holdings - DreamDry, Spruce & Bond and Pucker - under one roof for the first time. Blvd will also house a nail services station and offer skin-care peels along with the existing services from each beauty bar - blowouts and hair styling, laser hair removal, waxing, eyebrows and makeup applications respectively.

