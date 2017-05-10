Darien Ranked Among 10 Richest Towns In America
Darien was listed among the 10 richest towns in America in a new ranking of the country's richest and poorest towns by financial news site 24/7 Wall St. The site analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey for the five-year period between 2011 and 2015 to determine the richest and poorest towns. Towns were ranked based on median household income, median home value, the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor's degree, and the poverty rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
|Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io...
|May 5
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|May 1
|maggie678
|60
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Apr 29
|Chris
|370
|Corning police officer fired, may face charges (Mar '08)
|Apr 26
|Vibes
|11
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|Review: AAA Liner & Cover Experts Corporation (Jun '09)
|Apr 22
|funwithunicorns
|28
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC