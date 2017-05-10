Darien Ranked Among 10 Richest Towns In America

Darien was listed among the 10 richest towns in America in a new ranking of the country's richest and poorest towns by financial news site 24/7 Wall St. The site analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey for the five-year period between 2011 and 2015 to determine the richest and poorest towns. Towns were ranked based on median household income, median home value, the percentage of adults with at least a bachelor's degree, and the poverty rate.

