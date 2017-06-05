Community Opinion Sought For Freightw...

Community Opinion Sought For Freightway Garage Redevelopment In Scarsdale

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Scarsdale Daily Voice

Officials in Scarsdale are seeking the community's opinion as they continue "conducting a visioning study to guide potential redevelopment" of the "underutilized" Freightway Garage. According to the Freightway Steering Committee, all interested residents, property owners, merchants and other village stakeholders have been invited to an upcoming public workshop, where they can share their thoughts on the "vision, goals and objectives for the site."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) May 25 Robbnoxious 371
News New Rochelle Initiates Foreclosure Proceedings ... May 24 33sstenbrian 1
News John Gallagher of Aramark Arrested by Feds for ... May 24 333stenbrian 1
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) May 18 zionist greed 23
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) May '17 Farouk Mahoud 13
News Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io... May '17 333stenbrian 1
Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07) May '17 maggie678 60
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,553,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC