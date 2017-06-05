Community Opinion Sought For Freightway Garage Redevelopment In Scarsdale
Officials in Scarsdale are seeking the community's opinion as they continue "conducting a visioning study to guide potential redevelopment" of the "underutilized" Freightway Garage. According to the Freightway Steering Committee, all interested residents, property owners, merchants and other village stakeholders have been invited to an upcoming public workshop, where they can share their thoughts on the "vision, goals and objectives for the site."
