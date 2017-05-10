City of Yonkers has Westchester's Best Water on Tap
Westchester's best-tasting water flows from faucets in the City of Yonkers, according to an impartial panel of pedestrians who sipped their way through the Westchester County Department of Health's annual water taste test today in White Plains. One hundred twenty eight people sampled water from 10 of the county's water suppliers on Martine Avenue in White Plains and then voted for their favorite without knowing where it was from.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Rochelle Talk.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Farouk Mahoud
|13
|Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io...
|May 5
|333stenbrian
|1
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|May 1
|maggie678
|60
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Apr 29
|Chris
|370
|Corning police officer fired, may face charges (Mar '08)
|Apr 26
|Vibes
|11
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|Review: AAA Liner & Cover Experts Corporation (Jun '09)
|Apr 22
|funwithunicorns
|28
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC