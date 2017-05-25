Broken Headlight Leads To DWI Charges In Scarsdale

A 33-year-old driver who was stopped by police in Scarsdale for a non-functioning headlight is facing misdemeanor charges after being busted driving with a blood alcohol content nearly double the legal limit over the weekend. Shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, police conducting standard traffic enforcement on Post Road spotted a Mercedes-Benz traveling on the roadway with a broken driver's side headlight, prompting the officer to Bridgeport resident Rodrigo Alves-Dosreis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bronxville Daily Voice.