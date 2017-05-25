Broken Headlight Leads To DWI Charges...

Broken Headlight Leads To DWI Charges In Scarsdale

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Bronxville Daily Voice

A 33-year-old driver who was stopped by police in Scarsdale for a non-functioning headlight is facing misdemeanor charges after being busted driving with a blood alcohol content nearly double the legal limit over the weekend. Shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, police conducting standard traffic enforcement on Post Road spotted a Mercedes-Benz traveling on the roadway with a broken driver's side headlight, prompting the officer to Bridgeport resident Rodrigo Alves-Dosreis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bronxville Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Rochelle Initiates Foreclosure Proceedings ... Wed 33sstenbrian 1
News John Gallagher of Aramark Arrested by Feds for ... Wed 333stenbrian 1
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) May 18 zionist greed 23
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) May 5 Farouk Mahoud 13
News Westchester Man, 20, Sentenced For Murdering Io... May 5 333stenbrian 1
Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07) May 1 maggie678 60
Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06) Apr 29 Chris 370
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC