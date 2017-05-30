50 years after 'Sgt. Pepper's,' how Jews helped fill a Beatle's lonely heart

From 'Fifth Beatle' Brian Epstein to two of his wives, Paul McCartney reached fame and fortune with a little help from his friends LONDON - On May 25, the city of Liverpool in the northwest of England will commence celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the release of The Beatles' groundbreaking and best-selling album, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

