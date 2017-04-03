Womens' Community Leadership to be Ce...

Womens' Community Leadership to be Celebrated at Junior League's 70th Anniversary Big Night Out

The Junior League of Central Westchester proudly announces its 70th anniversary celebration Big Night Out: 70 BIG Years, which will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Sunningdale Country Club in Scarsdale, NY. The evening's festivities will include a cocktail hour, dinner, music, dancing and an extensive silent auction.

