Westchester Locations Rank High Among Best NY Suburbs To Live

A total of 27 municipalities from throughout the Hudson Valley ranked high on a newly released survey by Niche.com that lists the 100 best suburbs to live in the country based on crime, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities. No. 4 - Ardsley : Ardsley is a small town, close to NYC and a great place to raise children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Somers Daily Voice.