Tony Award Winner Alice Ripley to Coach Hoff-Barthelson Music School Students
Tony award-winning actress and vocalist Alice Ripley coaches Hoff-Barthelson Music School voice students in the School's final master class of the 2016-17 season on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at 2 pm at the Scarsdale Public Library, 54 Olmsted Road, Scarsdale. The public is invited to observe the master class free of charge.
