Suspicious Incident Near Elementary School In Scarsdale Under Investigation
At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, a 9-year-old boy was walking near the Fox Meadow School when a male in a passing car, who did not know the child, stopped to speak with him, Scarsdale Police Capt. Thomas Altizio said.
