Supporters, opponents of FASNY meet at public hearing
Tempers flared in White Plains Wednesday night as supporters and opponents of a plan to put a school campus at the site of the former Ridgeway Country Club met at a public hearing. The French American School of New York, or FASNY, has for years been trying to get a new campus built on Hathaway Road.
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Moose
|7
|NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14)
|Apr 4
|yidfellas v USA
|22
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Apr 1
|Clown Persecutor
|11
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|Mar 29
|33stenbrian
|1
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Mar 27
|Denise
|5
|Police Blotter: Incidents Around Port Chester (Jul '12)
|Mar 25
|Oliver961
|5
|US boy asks Obama if he can adopt Syrian refugee (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Squirtss3086
|22
