Scarsdale Officials Soliciting Sealed...

Scarsdale Officials Soliciting Sealed Bids For Village-Owned Property

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: The Scarsdale Daily Voice

Scarsdale officials are inviting interested parties to submit sealed bids for the purchase of village-owned property on Ferncliff Road. On Tuesday, Assistant Village Manager Ingrid Richards announced that potential homeowners interested in purchasing the property at 32 Ferncliff Road will have until Tuesday, May 9 to submit their sealed bids to officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08) 18 hr Moose 7
News NY Woman Arrested for Serial Fraud (Jun '14) Apr 4 yidfellas v USA 22
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Apr 1 Clown Persecutor 11
News New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg... Mar 29 33stenbrian 1
St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15) Mar 27 Denise 5
News Police Blotter: Incidents Around Port Chester (Jul '12) Mar 25 Oliver961 5
News US boy asks Obama if he can adopt Syrian refugee (Sep '16) Sep '16 Squirtss3086 22
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,046 • Total comments across all topics: 280,120,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC