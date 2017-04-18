Scarsdale homeowner survives home invasion
Police have not confirmed the information, but sources say that a homeowner on Berwick Road woke up around 2 a.m. to find the intruders in his home. A Westchester County police K-9 unit was called in to search the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|19 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|12
|Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic...
|Tue
|barbxx11
|1
|Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri...
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|8
|Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old
|Apr 13
|333stenbrian
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach
|Apr 13
|Marge
|3
|New Rochelle City Council Looking Into New Ice ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 12
|333stenbrian
|2
|Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Boy, 4, Caught In Su...
|Apr 11
|Ana Raquel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC