Porsche Stolen From Driveway In Scarsdale, Police Say

On Sunday, April 16, police were dispatched to a Kensington Road home, where there was a report of a stolen gray 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet convertible that had been parked in the driveway. According to police, the vehicle was in the driveway of the home and was blocked by a Mercedes Benz SUV, which had a front door that was slightly ajar, though nothing was missing from the vehicle.

