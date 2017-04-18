Police Arrest Woman For DWI After Driving Into Police Car In Westchester

A woman from Larchmont was arrested in Scarsdale over the weekend on suspicions of drinking and driving after she drove into a police car while attempting to park on Garth Road. At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, two Scarsdale police officers were in front of 7-11 on Garth Road, returning to their car, when they saw a driver turn right onto the roadway from Popham Road, attempting to park.

