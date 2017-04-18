Police Arrest Woman For DWI After Driving Into Police Car In Westchester
A woman from Larchmont was arrested in Scarsdale over the weekend on suspicions of drinking and driving after she drove into a police car while attempting to park on Garth Road. At approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, two Scarsdale police officers were in front of 7-11 on Garth Road, returning to their car, when they saw a driver turn right onto the roadway from Popham Road, attempting to park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Rochelle Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri...
|22 hr
|General Zod
|8
|Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old
|Apr 13
|333stenbrian
|1
|Boycott Palm Beach
|Apr 13
|Marge
|3
|New Rochelle City Council Looking Into New Ice ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 12
|333stenbrian
|2
|Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Boy, 4, Caught In Su...
|Apr 11
|Ana Raquel
|1
|Review: New York Sports Clubs
|Apr 11
|Hanna
|1
|Yonkers YMCA Director Probed For Misuse Of Funds (Mar '08)
|Apr 6
|Moose
|7
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC