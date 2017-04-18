Pianist Glen Kirchoff Featured on Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Recital Series
Pianist Glen Kirchoff performs a recital of chamber music on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 8:00 p.m., at Hoff-Barthelson Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. Joining Mr. Kirchoff are guest artists and members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Dsire Elsevier, viola; James Ognibene, clarinet; and Brendan Kane, bass.
