Pianist Glen Kirchoff Featured on Hof...

Pianist Glen Kirchoff Featured on Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Recital Series

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Pianist Glen Kirchoff performs a recital of chamber music on Friday, May 12, 2017, at 8:00 p.m., at Hoff-Barthelson Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. Joining Mr. Kirchoff are guest artists and members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Dsire Elsevier, viola; James Ognibene, clarinet; and Brendan Kane, bass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic... 15 hr barbxx11 1
News Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri... Mon General Zod 8
News Westchester Men Charged With Raping 16-Year-Old Apr 13 333stenbrian 1
Boycott Palm Beach Apr 13 Marge 3
News New Rochelle City Council Looking Into New Ice ... (Jul '15) Apr 12 333stenbrian 2
News Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Boy, 4, Caught In Su... Apr 11 Ana Raquel 1
Review: New York Sports Clubs Apr 11 Hanna 1
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 280,407,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC