New Details Emerge In Masked Men's Scarsdale Home Invasion

Additional details have been released regarding last week's home invasion that awoke a Scarsdale husband and wife when a pair of masked men were rummaging through their home. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, a Berwick Road woman was woken up by a loud noise that "sounded like paper flying," at which point she woke up her husband, who reported to police that they saw two men, wearing ski masks, running through the second floor of the home.

