Motorist With BAC Quadruple Limit Fights Scarsdale Officers, Police Say

A man from Greenburgh was arrested in Scarsdale over the weekend after being busted driving with a blood alcohol content nearly quadruple the legal limit, fighting with arresting officers and refusing to call his family for bail money over the weekend. At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Friday, March 31, police were dispatched to Garth Road, near the intersection of Popham Road, where there was a vehicle reportedly parked in the northbound lane, obstructing the flow of traffic.

