Larchmont Residents Rally For Drive-Through Dunkin Donuts
Local parents, commuters and business owners have expressed frustration at the Village of Larchmont's decision to block the development of a long-awaited Dunkin' Donuts drive-through at 1890 Palmer Avenue -- despite an official traffic study that concluded there would not be any significant impact on traffic. Residents say the location, across from the Larchmont train station, would make the popular breakfast and lunch franchise a convenient stop for Metro-North commuters, as well as a welcome and safe option for busy parents of young children.
