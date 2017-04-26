Jennifer Gould KeilCable exec wants to change her home station 0:0
That Melinda Witmer, a top Spectrum cable exec, is selling her renovated Tudor home in Scarsdale, NY, for $4.28 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|Review: AAA Liner & Cover Experts Corporation (Jun '09)
|Apr 22
|funwithunicorns
|28
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
|Rape Arrests
|Apr 22
|333stenbrian
|1
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Apr 20
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|12
|Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic...
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|1
|Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri...
|Apr 17
|General Zod
|8
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC