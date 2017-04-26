Jennifer Gould KeilCable exec wants t...

Jennifer Gould KeilCable exec wants to change her home station 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: New York Post

That Melinda Witmer, a top Spectrum cable exec, is selling her renovated Tudor home in Scarsdale, NY, for $4.28 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Apr 24 babylady 3,381
Review: AAA Liner & Cover Experts Corporation (Jun '09) Apr 22 funwithunicorns 28
St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15) Apr 22 Tyra Givens 6
News Rape Arrests Apr 22 333stenbrian 1
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) Apr 20 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 12
Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic... Apr 18 barbxx11 1
News Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri... Apr 17 General Zod 8
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,905 • Total comments across all topics: 280,584,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC