Husband, Wife Awakened By Two Masked Men In Their Scarsdale Home

A Scarsdale husband and wife received a scare early on Wednesday morning when two masked men were rummaging through their home, prompting a physical altercation. Shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, a Berwick Road resident reported to police that two masked men were in her home, prompting an intervention from first responders.

