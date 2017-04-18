Husband, Wife Awakened By Two Masked Men In Their Scarsdale Home
A Scarsdale husband and wife received a scare early on Wednesday morning when two masked men were rummaging through their home, prompting a physical altercation. Shortly after 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, a Berwick Road resident reported to police that two masked men were in her home, prompting an intervention from first responders.
