Hoff-Barthelson's Annual Music Festival Features Two World Premieres
Students at Hoff-Barthelson Music School are getting ready for the 28th annual Festival of Contemporary Music, which will begin on Monday, May 15 in Scarsdale. In addition to a week of musical activities, The Festival will include two world premieres commissioned by the School to be performed by student ensembles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chappaqua Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|10 hr
|maggie678
|60
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Apr 29
|Chris
|370
|Corning police officer fired, may face charges (Mar '08)
|Apr 26
|Vibes
|11
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|Review: AAA Liner & Cover Experts Corporation (Jun '09)
|Apr 22
|funwithunicorns
|28
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
|Rape Arrests
|Apr 22
|333stenbrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC