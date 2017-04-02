Hoff Barthelson Artist Recital With D...

Hoff Barthelson Artist Recital With Delana Thomsen And Elena Belli Rescheduled For June 17

Sunday Apr 2

Duo pianists Elena Belli and Delana Thomsen perform "Suite Songs," a program of works for two pianos by Franz Liszt and Dmitri Shostakovich on Hoff-Barthelson Music School's HB Artist Recital Series on Saturday, June 17, 2017, at 1:30 pm at the School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. Included on the program are Liszt's Groes Konzertstck ber Themen aus Mendelssohn's "Lieder ohne Worte" and Shostakovich's intense and emotional Suite, Opus 6 .

