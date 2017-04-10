HGTV's 'Property Brothers' Features W...

HGTV's 'Property Brothers' Features Westchester Homes

Sunday Apr 9

A Westchester home contractor whose great-grandfather founded the family business in 1910 will be featured, along with a Rockland County home, on four upcoming episodes of HGTV's "Property Brothers Buying and Selling." Bronxville's Artie Lange of Arthur Lange Inc. filmed for about 12 weeks last spring and summer.

