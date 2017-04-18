Facebook policies questioned after Cleveland slaying video
Facebook's biggest conference of the year was overshadowed by the fatal shooting in Cleveland that was uploaded to the social media giant. At the Tuesday conference in California, Facebook founder and Dobbs Ferry native Mark Zuckerberg expressed his condolences to the family of a Cleveland man whose death was posted on the social media site on Easter.
