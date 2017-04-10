Durst Wife Officially Declared Dead After Going Missing In South Salem
She was last seen at her South Salem home in 1982 and the man she married -- long a suspect in her disappearance -- has been jailed since 2015. While Robert Durst, a Scarsdale native and millionaire real estate heir, has never been charged in connection with his wife Kathie Durst's disappearance, he did appear to confess to killing her and others in a 2015 HBO documentary, which reported that a microphone caught him saying, "What the hell did I do? Killed them all of course."
