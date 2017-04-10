Durst Wife Officially Declared Dead A...

Durst Wife Officially Declared Dead After Going Missing In South Salem

She was last seen at her South Salem home in 1982 and the man she married -- long a suspect in her disappearance -- has been jailed since 2015. While Robert Durst, a Scarsdale native and millionaire real estate heir, has never been charged in connection with his wife Kathie Durst's disappearance, he did appear to confess to killing her and others in a 2015 HBO documentary, which reported that a microphone caught him saying, "What the hell did I do? Killed them all of course."

