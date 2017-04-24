Chopt Salad Opens Fourth Location in ...

Chopt Salad Opens Fourth Location in Scarsdale

Scarsdale has more salad options with the addition of Chopt Creative Salad Company's in the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center. The new fast casual eatery will open Friday, April 28 with 68 seats, including communal dining areas and a "Little Choprs Corner" for children to play and eat.

