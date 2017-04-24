Chopt Salad Opens Fourth Location in Scarsdale
Scarsdale has more salad options with the addition of Chopt Creative Salad Company's in the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center. The new fast casual eatery will open Friday, April 28 with 68 seats, including communal dining areas and a "Little Choprs Corner" for children to play and eat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corning police officer fired, may face charges (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Vibes
|11
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|babylady
|3,381
|Review: AAA Liner & Cover Experts Corporation (Jun '09)
|Apr 22
|funwithunicorns
|28
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Apr 22
|Tyra Givens
|6
|Rape Arrests
|Apr 22
|333stenbrian
|1
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|Apr 20
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|12
|Morton J Hertz, DDS Scarsdale Active Drug Addic...
|Apr 18
|barbxx11
|1
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC