Bronxville High Schooler Named To 2017 All-Eastern Band
The announcement came from the Eastern Division of the National Association for Music Education , which includes associations of school music educators throughout the Northeast as well as Europe. Over 850 students gathered for rehearsals beginning April 5 in Atlantic City during the NAfME Eastern Division Biennial Conference.
