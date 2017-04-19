80 Artists, Five Towns, Two Days - Riverarts Studio Tour

On Saturday and Sunday April 22nd and 23rd from 11:00 to 5:00 PM both days, RiverArts will hold its 24th annual Studio Tour. This is a huge celebration of the artistic community, a multi-village adventure, where the public has an opportunity to meet artists in their homes, studios, and other venues, view art up close, and learn about the creative process.

