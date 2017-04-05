05/21 Libray Hosts "Songs of Love and...

05/21 Libray Hosts "Songs of Love and Peace" Concert by Cantemus 2 PM

Friday Apr 28

The talented chorale group, Cantemus, returns to the Ossie Davis Theater of the New Rochelle Public Library on Sunday, May 21, from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm for their annual performance of classics, pop tunes, opera, and Broadway melodies-all woven together with an engaging and often amusing narrative. The ensemble of singers, under the direction of Jena Smith and accompanied by pianist Marianne Salzman, will explore the many facets of love and peace, employing humor, truth, and sublime music.

