Woman, 32, Busted For DWI, Cocaine Possession In Scarsdale
A 32-year-old Hartsdale woman was arrested in possession of cocaine while drinking and driving in Scarsdale over the weekend. At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, March 19, officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Post Road in Scarsdale when they spotted a Ford Focus crossing over the pavement markings, prompting a traffic stop.
