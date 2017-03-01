White Plains Hospital, Scarsdale Medical Group Sign Partnership Agreement
Scarsdale Medical Group , a long-standing and highly respected medical practice in Westchester, and White Plains Hospital have partnered to offer unparalleled care across Westchester County. With offices in Scarsdale, Harrison and Eastchester, the Scarsdale Medical Group has been providing high-quality, individualized care for nearly 60 years.
