Westchester Man Arrested On Drug, DWI Charges After Crashing Stolen Car

A Scarsdale resident was arrested over the weekend on DWI and drug charges after being involved in a one-vehicle accident with a pickup truck that was reported stolen in White Plains. At approximately 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, police in Scarsdale were dispatched to the intersection of Ogden and Kent Road, where there was a reported accident.

