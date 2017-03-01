Westchester Dems Fire Barbs After Ast...

Westchester Dems Fire Barbs After Astorino Town Hall

Westchester Democrats criticized County Executive Rob Astorino for remarks he made during a Monday forum about Nazi literature on display at a recent County Center gun show. Astorino's responses to audience questions about the gun show and bomb threats at two local Jewish Community Centers were reported here by Daily Voice.

