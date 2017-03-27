Volunteers Needed For Scarsdale's Third Annual Community Planting Day
A celebration of Arbor Day, the event aims to enhance the village's natural environment by encouraging volunteers to plant 320 native trees and shrubs along Fox Mead Brook in the Brewster Road Hardwood Wetland, organizers said. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. In the event of rain, the event will be postponed until the following day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|Bojangle
|9
|New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg...
|Wed
|33stenbrian
|1
|St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15)
|Mar 27
|Denise
|5
|Police Blotter: Incidents Around Port Chester (Jul '12)
|Mar 25
|Oliver961
|5
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Mar 25
|A Man Named Lemcheck
|19
|Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07)
|Mar 19
|Anonymous
|59
|US boy asks Obama if he can adopt Syrian refugee (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Squirtss3086
|22
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC