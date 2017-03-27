Volunteers Needed For Scarsdale's Thi...

Volunteers Needed For Scarsdale's Third Annual Community Planting Day

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Scarsdale Daily Voice

A celebration of Arbor Day, the event aims to enhance the village's natural environment by encouraging volunteers to plant 320 native trees and shrubs along Fox Mead Brook in the Brewster Road Hardwood Wetland, organizers said. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. In the event of rain, the event will be postponed until the following day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Raid Nyack Spa, 3 Woman Accused Of Prost... (Jun '11) 2 hr Bojangle 9
News New Rochelle Motorist Had BAC Nearly Triple Leg... Wed 33stenbrian 1
St.MARYS IN THE FIELD (Mar '15) Mar 27 Denise 5
News Police Blotter: Incidents Around Port Chester (Jul '12) Mar 25 Oliver961 5
News Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic... Mar 25 A Man Named Lemcheck 19
Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07) Mar 19 Anonymous 59
News US boy asks Obama if he can adopt Syrian refugee (Sep '16) Sep '16 Squirtss3086 22
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,569 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC