Volunteers Needed For Scarsdale's Third Annual Community Planting Day

A celebration of Arbor Day, the event aims to enhance the village's natural environment by encouraging volunteers to plant 320 native trees and shrubs along Fox Mead Brook in the Brewster Road Hardwood Wetland, organizers said. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. In the event of rain, the event will be postponed until the following day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.