Two Firefighters Injured Battling Des...

Two Firefighters Injured Battling Destructive House Fire in North End of New Rochelle

Tuesday Mar 14

Two firefighters were injured early Tuesday afternoon, after a fire destroyed a single-family on Thornbury Road in the far north end of New Rochelle. One firefighter was injured when a ceiling collapsed on him.

