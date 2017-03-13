Two Firefighters Injured Battling Destructive House Fire in North End of New Rochelle
Two firefighters were injured early Tuesday afternoon, after a fire destroyed a single-family on Thornbury Road in the far north end of New Rochelle. One firefighter was injured when a ceiling collapsed on him.
