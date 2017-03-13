Speeding Stop Leads To DWI Arrest In Scarsdale, Police Say

A Yonkers man was arrested over the weekend, when it was determined he was driving drunk being stopped by police for speeding in Scarsdale. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, patrol officers conducting radar enforcement on Post Road spotted an Acura, driven by 38-year-old Felix Bisono, traveling 63 mph - well above the posted speed limit - prompting police to conduct a traffic stop.

