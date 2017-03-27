Scarsdale Police Participate in Autis...

Scarsdale Police Participate in Autism Awareness Patch Challenge

The Scarsdale Police Department, along with the Scarsdale P.B.A., will be participating in the Autism Awareness Patch Challenge during the month of April. SCARSDALE, N.Y. -- The Scarsdale Police Department, along with the Scarsdale P.B.A., will take part in the Autism Awareness Patch Challenge during the month of April.

