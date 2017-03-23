Scarsdale Non-Partisan Party Sweeps Mayor, Village Trustee Elections
The Scarsdale Non-Partisan Party were big winners on Tuesday at the first fully contested village election in nearly two decades. By a near two-to-one margin, Nonpartisan candidate Dan Hochvert was voted as mayor, with 2,005 votes to the Voters Choice Party candidate Robert Berg's 1,006 votes.
