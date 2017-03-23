Scarsdale Non-Partisan Party Sweeps M...

Scarsdale Non-Partisan Party Sweeps Mayor, Village Trustee Elections

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Scarsdale Daily Voice

The Scarsdale Non-Partisan Party were big winners on Tuesday at the first fully contested village election in nearly two decades. By a near two-to-one margin, Nonpartisan candidate Dan Hochvert was voted as mayor, with 2,005 votes to the Voters Choice Party candidate Robert Berg's 1,006 votes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Growing up in Larchmont (Dec '07) Mar 19 Anonymous 59
News Loading them Up (Mar '07) Mar 18 Donald J Wump 90
NRHS Fire 1968 (Feb '09) Mar 17 stepmad 55
News Registered Violent Sex Offender Who Worked in N... Mar 17 333stenbrian 1
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) Mar 15 building seven 4
News Als on McCullers, Columbus: a I think she carri... Mar 5 Will Dockery 1
News Iona College Lawsuit Against City of New Rochel... Mar 4 33stenbrian 1
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC