Scarsdale Firefighters Battle Winter Weather, Thornbury Road Blaze

Tuesday Mar 14

All hands were on deck in Scarsdale on Tuesday afternoon, as firefighters battled both the winter weather and a structure fire on Thornbury Road near the New Rochelle town line. Officials confirmed that at approximately 12:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a ranch-style home at 159 Thornbury Road for a reported two-alarm fire.

