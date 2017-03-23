Scarsdale Earns Tree City USA Recognition From Arbor Day Foundation
According to a statement released by the Arbor Day Foundation, the village reached the recognition by meeting four key program requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having in place a tree-care ordinance, maintaining an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and holding an Arbor Day observance and proclamation. "Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community first hand," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation.
